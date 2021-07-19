Drug overdose deaths in the United States rose to a record of more than 93,000 in 2020, according to CDC data. That’s a nearly 30-percent increase over the previous year.
Kathleen Rhodes from the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in Aurora shares a local perspective and discuss what still needs to be done to reduce this number.
Record drug overdose deaths soared in 2020
