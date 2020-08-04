Realtor launches series of safety videos after attack

DENVER (KDVR) — A realtor who was attacked one year ago is using her experience to help others. Dawna Hetzler has teamed up with a retired Denver police officer, and they are launching a new series of safety videos in hopes of protecting others.

Hetzler says filming the video re-enactment was emotional, but worth it. She said, “If we can get one person to think differently about their surroundings and the world we live in, we will have done our job.”

Barry Overton is a retired detective, who has also been a realtor since 2001. He said, “You would hate to hear about this happening to any real estate agent, but if it happened to someone, as crazy as it sounds, this is the person it had to happen to. She was the prime example of what to do the right way.”

Hetlzer trained with firearms for seven years before she was attacked. “You pray you never have to use your training, unfortunately I found myself in a situation where I had to defend my life. With that experience, I want to empower others to take control of their situation and their own safety,” she said.

“Mostly mindset, of course handling a firearm, what to do, how to utilize that, but also mindset, what would you do in any given situation? it was my training that saved my life.”

She and Overton just launched their first in a series of videos on YouTube, called ‘Seizing Safety’. “Seizing because it’s an action word, because you have to go out there and do it, take hold of it. And safety is up to you. It’s your responsibility to make sure you are safe,” she said.

Both believe realtors need to continue to learn and change with the times. “Now I think it’s even more important that as real estate agents, we become conscious of the possibilities and continue to educate ourselves,” Overton said.

Hetzler’s attacker initially ran off, but was later caught and sent to prison. She is turning the worst experience of her life into something positive. She said, “In sharing my story, it’s aided in my healing which has been beautiful.”

Their next video will be on intuition and how and when to trust it. The videos are available to the public, but are targeted toward realtors. They would really like to reach men and women.