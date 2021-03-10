‘Rampage’ driver faces bias-motivated charges in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) – Prosecutors are charging a Denver man with two felony counts of a bias-motivated crime in connection with a series of hit-and-run incidents in January.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Wednesday that prosecutors believe 23-year-old Tyler Hazell targeted one of the victims based on his perceived sexual orientation.

Tyler Hazell. Credit: Denver Police Department.

On Jan 30., police were called to a disturbance at a Burger King located at 1010 W. Colfax Ave. around 8:30 a.m. The driver of a 2003 Honda Pilot fled before officers arrived.

Officials report Hazell stopped at a traffic light on West Colfax Avenue and Delaware Street then drove backwards the wrong way for two blocks until he stopped next to a black Honda Civic. Documents say he challenged two women in the Civic to “Race me or die.”

The women tried to get away from Hazell by making a u-turn on West Colfax but he followed and rammed the back of their car. He continued following them, ramming the side of their car several times, the document says.

Hazell finally fled and the women drove westbound on Colfax while calling 911, the document says. Officials directed them to the District 1 station to file a report.

Continuing to West 14th Avenue, Hazell drove off the roadway onto the sidewalk attempting to run over two men walking. The men managed to get out of the way of the Honda Pilot. He continued to run one of the men down, hitting him and fracturing his pelvis and leg, according to the arrest document.

Hazell drove back onto West 14th Avenue the wrong direction and stopped to high five a transient and take a photo, arrest documents say.

Around the 1400 block of North Delaware Street, Hazell rams the side of a moving marked Denver police car injuring an officer and prisoner.

Hazell continued on Delaware Street for about 75 feet ramming another Denver patrol car and injuring another officer.

Hazell drove back to the parking lot of the Burger King on Colfax where the incident began, and rammed an empty parked truck. An officer investigating the original call attempted to stop Hazell but he fled.

After a chase through several jurisdictions, Hazell was apprehended near the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge in Commerce City.

In total, Hazell faces 15 counts, including criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, first- and second-degree assault, menacing and criminal mischief.

Hazell is scheduled to appear in court again on March 11.