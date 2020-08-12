Ram in El Paso County diagnosed with rabies

Broomfield, Colo. (KDVR) – A 3-month-old ram in El Paso County tested positive for rabies, the Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) confirmed on Wednesday.

The young ram is the third case of rabies discovered in Colorado livestock this year. A goat in Yuma County and a bull in Pueblo County were diagnosed earlier this year, CDA officials said.

Bats, skunks, foxes and raccoons are the most common wildlife carriers of rabies in the United States, and can spread the disease to livestock and pets.

A rabies vaccine is the best prevention for livestock and pets.

Statewide rabies surveillance data is provided by the CDA.