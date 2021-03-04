Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Rain/snow mix for evening rush hour; 2-6 inches south and west; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting dry conditions early today then rain showers for lunch followed by a rain/snow mix for the evening rush hour.  All snow west and south of Denver in the Foothills and Palmer Divide.

1-3 inches possible across the Front Range with lots of melting.  2-6 inches in the Foothills and Palmer Divide.

We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for the snow chances.

It ends by midnight then clearing skies into Friday.

Friday looks sunny, 50s.  Saturday-Sunday look sunny with mid-60s.  Almost 70 on Monday and Tuesday.

