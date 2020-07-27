Rain chances go up Tuesday, temperatures stay in the 80s

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be a few scattered showers and storms in the mountains and Southern Colorado tonight. Most of the Front Range will miss out on seeing rainfall tonight although a few isolated showers can’t’ be ruled out.

Wetter conditions will move in on Tuesday with a chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Higher storm chances and cloud cover will keep temperatures below average Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

There could be a few light rain showers midday Tuesday but the main line of stronger showers and storms will move through the Front Range from about 3 p.m. through 6 p.m. before pushing east onto the plains.

Storm chances will go down to 20% the rest of the week with temperatures warming back up to the 90s by the weekend.