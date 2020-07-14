Racines Restaurant to close after 40 years in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Racines Restaurant will close after being open for 40 years.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, Racines owners, Lee and David, shared this:
It is with profound sadness that David and I have decided not to reopen Racines. there is just too much working against us. We hope that our beloved guests continue to support independent restaurants. they truly need our help to survive. Thank you for the support over the last 40 years. its been so much fun. the hard work was worth it and its time to retire and enjoy the slower paced life. we will miss our treasured guests. we are trying to help place our fantastic staff. love to all of you and many thanks. Lee and David