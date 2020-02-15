Quiet weekend across metro, more mountain snow

The forecast will vary across Colorado as we head into the upcoming weekend. In the mountains, snow showers will start to develop by Saturday evening, staying in the forecast straight through Sunday. Winter storm watches and warnings will go into effect at 6 p.m. Saturday, with upwards of 10-24″ of snow possible through the weekend.



Meanwhile in Denver and across the eastern plains, a mix of sun and clouds can be expected with light wind. Temperatures will stay in the 40-50s both Saturday and Sunday with increasing clouds by the end of the weekend.



The chance for snow will move into the Denver metro area and I-25 corridor Sunday night into Monday morning. Scattered snow showers will stay with us through the day on Monday and Tuesday. There is the possibility of accumulation Monday and Tuesday across the metro area, but how much has yet to be determined. We will continue to monitor and adjust the forecast over the next 24 hours.



Conditions will dry out for the metro area by Wednesday and Thursday with highs staying in the 30-40s. Expect scattered snow showers to stay in the mountains straight through Friday.

