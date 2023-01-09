In December, Phantom Canyon Brewing Company released their Q-mmunity Love beer in response to the Club-Q tragedy. Brewed to raise funds for the victims, families and community of the Club Q tragedy, 100% of the sales from Q-mmunity Love are being allocated between the Club Q Victims and Survivors Compassion Fund and The Trevor Project.

Phantom Canyon is part of the larger Breckenridge-Wynkoop family, so the beer is also being sold at Wynkoop Brewing Company, Cherry Cricket Ballpark and Cherry Cricket Cherry Creek in Denver. Breckenridge-Wynkoop plans to match 100% of the donations.

This event is all about rising up for the Colorado Springs community and standing in solidarity with the victims and families of the Club Q tragedy and the LGBTQ community as a whole.

The event is open to the community on January 15th from 3-7pm at Phantom Canyon Brewing Company in Colorado Springs.