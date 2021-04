WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Wheat Ridge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a stolen truck that had a dog inside of it.

Wheat Ridge police said it happened near Interstate 70 and Kipling before 7:30 a.m.

The truck that was stolen was a red Toyota Tacoma with California license plates, according to police.

Credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department

The dog that was inside the truck is named Buddy. It’s a male neutered Pit-bull-Rottweiler mix.

Credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department

If you see the truck or dog, please call 911.