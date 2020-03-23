Puppies, other animals seized in tax action against Aurora pet store for sale at online auction

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Forty-four puppies and other small animals are for sale this week at an online auction. The sale comes following the city of Aurora’s issuance of a distraint against Pet City earlier this month over unpaid taxes.

According to the law, the animals must be sold via public auction. The city decided to go online in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and public restrictions. The bidding has already begun and will run until 4 p.m. Friday, March 27.

Due to gathering restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic, potential buyers will not be able to visit or view the animals prior to the close of the auction. Every person registered will be subject to a background check regarding animal abuse and will be prohibited to participate if such is found.