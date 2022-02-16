Pulled over by police? This is what you should do

After a driver crashed into a vehicle stopped for police on I-25, CSP shares the proper etiquette for stopping off.

DENVER (KDVR) — An incredible crash was caught on a Colorado State trooper’s dash camera during a routine traffic stop.

It happened Tuesday near 58th Avenue on Interstate 25. While no serious injuries were reported, it still begged the question: What is the proper etiquette for everyone during a traffic stop at rush hour?

“You slow down,” said Trooper Joshua Lewis with Colorado State Patrol.

“Not slamming on the brakes, not stopping in the lane of traffic but using a turn signal, slowly slowing down, or putting on your hazards to indicate that, yes, you acknowledge, you understand what’s going on,” Lewis said.

In the case of this crash, the driver pulled to the left shoulder — not unusual but not ideal according to Trooper Lewis.

“Whenever possible, pull over to the right. Try to avoid left shoulders, even if the left shoulder is wider,” Lewis said.

If an officer pulls you over in a middle lane of traffic Colorado State Patrol advised: Reduce your speed.

“If you’re unable to safely move over one lane then you have to slow down by at least 20 miles per hour, under the speed limit,” Lewis said.

Exiting off the interstate to a gas station or back street might seem like the best option. But State Patrol said it isn’t.

“When you start to go into more populated areas, when you go into a parking lot, there is an understanding that it’s for safety. But now that officer has to pay attention to everything else going on around them,” Lewis said.

“In this particular case, the driver of the minivan was issued a citation for careless driving,” Lewis said.

The driver who was initially stopped, according to Colorado State Patrol, was eventually not cited after the crash.

Another reason not to cause a crash like this: your insurance.

State Patrol said insurers will determine who’s at fault in case of a claim, but being on the wrong side of this kind of event could mean a higher insurance bill.