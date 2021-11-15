Pueblo officers shoot, kill man barricaded in home

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

PUEBLO, Colo. — UPDATE (1:36 p.m.): Pueblo Police are waiting for a search warrant for the home where a standoff happened around 9 a.m. off 19th Street and Monument Avenue. One man died and two men surrendered after two and a half hours.

ORIGINAL: A man was shot and killed Monday after barricading himself in an occupied home and threatening police officers with a firearm.

HAPPENING NOW: Pueblo Police are waiting for a search warrant for the home where a standoff happened around 9 am today off 19th St and Monument Ave. One man died and two men surrendered after 2.5 hours. The officer involved was uninjured. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/5EDt1Ufb2i — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) November 15, 2021

Police said the initial call went to code enforcement on an abatement issue.

When the man entered the house, at least two other people were inside. Both people exited the house safely, police said.

Police said the man threatened officers, and shots were fired. The man was declared dead on scene.

Police officers are searching the home to determine whether any other people are inside.

One police officer has been placed on standard administrative leave. No officers were injured.

