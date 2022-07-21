A new state law hopes to help address Colorado’s severe teacher shortage. Colorado HB22-1220 recently went into law which will provide up to $22,000 in stipends for participants in alternative teacher licensure program who currently earn up to 200% of the Federal Pell Grant eligibility limit. Alternative licensure programs allow people who have already completed their bachelor’s degree to earn a teaching license without completing additional college coursework.

The PEBC Teacher Residency, modeled after medical residencies, provides supportive hands-on training and coaching to participants as they work toward a teaching license. In this one-year program, Residents work side-by-side in a classroom alongside a mentor teacher or, for those with significant classroom experience, as the sole teacher in their classroom. Residents earn their Colorado teacher license upon completion of the program.

In addition to the funding provided by HB22-1220, PEBC Teacher Residents may be eligible for a number of stipends and scholarships to make becoming a teacher more affordable. This means PEBC Teacher Residents can now receive up to $42,000 while they earn their teaching license.



Funding opportunities for Residents include:

Living allowance and housing assistance for second-year AmeriCorp Volunteers: AmeriCorp corps members entering their second year of service who participate in the PEBC Teacher Residency can receive $42,574 to cover living expenses, housing, and other costs.

$5,000 for Residents at districts with Pay for Success partnerships with PEBC: Residents who choose to work at Aurora Public Schools, Adams 12, or other schools with Pay for Success partnerships with PEBC will receive an additional $5,000 stipend. These Residents must commit to continue working for their district for three years after completing the program.



$10,000 for Early Childhood Residents working in rural Southwest Colorado



Additionally, Teacher Residents earn a $10,000 stipend from PEBC while completing the program.

PEBC’s Teacher Residency is accepting applications until August 31. Learn more or apply at https://www.pebc.org/teacher-preparation.