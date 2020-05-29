Protester tossed from hood of car says he would do it again

DENVER (KDVR) – The man who was tossed from the hood of a car and struck during a Denver protest said he would do it again.

“I would handle the situation exactly the same,” said 22-year-old Max Bailey, who suffered a swollen foot and some scrapes and bruises.

“If you can tell me something better for me to do – if you can tell me a way that we could change the world without trying to make noise like that, then I’ll get out of the streets. If you can show me the path, I’ll get out of the streets,” he said. “I won’t stand in front of no cars anymore if there’s an easy path.”

Bailey said he jumped on the hood of a black SUV because he was worried the driver might run him over.

He said he was helping lead some chanting in the street and giving a voice to George Floyd, the man who died after a Minnesota police officer pushed his knee into Floyd’s neck as he struggled to breathe.

Bailey said he noticed a vehicle trying to push through the crowd and thought the driver would eventually stop, but she did not.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers have not been in contact with the driver of the vehicle to learn her perspective.

The Denver Police Department said they were also trying to get in touch with both parties involved in the incident.