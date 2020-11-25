Protections in place for Thanksgiving shoppers at local grocery stores

DENVER (KDVR) — Thanksgiving shopping is a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 30 percent of shoppers are ordering food online now, according to a new KMPG study.

Thanksgiving gatherings will be smaller this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, the study shows more than 80 percent of Americans will prepare a traditional home-cooked meal. Grocery stores have mask policies and other safety measures in place.

King Soopers tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers the company has implemented 30 policy changes since March, including employee health monitoring, making sanitizing items available at high-touch areas and limiting stores to 50 percent customer capacity. In addition, the store has an intensified sanitization schedule, safety partitions and contact-free payment stations.

Safeway and other stores provide the same safety measures.

Those who don’t feel comfortable visiting stores can order groceries online.

Public health experts emphasize that everyone must work together throughout the holiday season.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is urging residents to shop during off-peak times in order to limit interaction.

Health experts say it’s also a good idea to make a list before you leave home in order to get in and out of the store as quickly as possible.