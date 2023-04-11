Early spring is one of the worst times of the year for potholes and roads here in the Rockies can get rough. In fact, Colorado is a finalist for a dubious title: the Worst Roads in North America.

So why are Colorado roads so bad when it comes to potholes? Wes Boling with Nokian Tyres North America says it’s due to our state’s freeze-thaw cycle. Water seems into the road, then expands when it freezes. When it thaws again and contracts, that process weakens the road.

Boling says there are ways drivers can avoid potholes and stay on the road. The most important tip is to be aware of your surroundings. Distracted driving is especially dangerous when you have to not only keep your eyes ahead of you, but down on the road itself. Another tip, make sure your tires are inflated to their recommended level. Underinflated tires are more prone to blowouts when they encounter road hazards. Boling also suggest that having the right tires is just as important. Nokian Tyres infuses our tires with Aramid fibers, the same material used in bulletproof vests. It helps reinforce the tire when it encounters road hazards.

