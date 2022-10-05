If you are looking for a safe place to shred those unwanted documents that have key identity details, you may want to stop by the bi-annual shred-a-thon that’s put together by Metro Denver Crimestoppers.

Metro Crimestoppers is a non-profit organization conduit between the public and law enforcement. Twice a year, the program helps safely shred unwanted documents for the community in order to protect identity theft.

The event is this Saturday, October 8th from 8am to noon at the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Westminster Police Department.

Iron Mountain bails the shredded paper and it is sent to a paper mill where the materials is recycled into everyday uses such as paper towels and toilet paper.