Proposed new Colorado legislative redistricting maps released; final public hearings scheduled

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s first-ever independent redistricting commission has released proposed new maps for the state’s legislative districts.

The plans will be presented on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 12 p.m. Access the virtual meeting here.

Public hearings are scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The hearings will mark the final opportunity for the public to speak to the redistricting commission.

The legislative commission must approve the final plan by Oct. 11 and submit it to the Colorado Supreme Court.

View the maps here.

Voters in 2018 passed constitutional amendments that established the Colorado Independent Congressional and Legislative Redistricting Commissions. It redelegated the task from lawmakers in effort to make the process less partisan and created 12-member commissions divided equally between Republicans, Democrats and Independents.

The congressional redistricting commission released its preliminary maps earlier this month, sketching new boundaries for the state’s federal representation. Colorado gained an eighth congressional district after census data showed massive population growth over the last decade.

Legislative redistricting meeting schedule

Public hearings on the proposed legislative maps are scheduled as follows:

Friday, Sept. 17, 6-9 p.m. — Listen | Watch

Saturday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Listen | Watch

Saturday, Sept. 18, 6-9 p.m. — Listen | Watch

According to the commission, individuals must sign up in advance to testify and sign ups will be limited to the first 40 people for each hearing. Written public comments will remain open and available through the public hearing process and the consideration of final maps.