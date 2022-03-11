Be Happy Boutique is a way for young people to come and find the perfect prom attire for little to no cost in the name of Rylie.

Rylie’s ARK was created in honor of a Rylie Guentensberger who had a huge impact on those around her – all because she lived a life designed to make others happy. Rylie died at the age of twelve and a half after a freak accident and twenty-eight days in the hospital. Those that knew Rylie will tell you that she sought to bring joy and happiness to those around her in every way. She was known for lifting up others and doing silly things to make someone smile. It’s in this spirit that Rylie’s ARK (Acts of Random Kindness) was created.

There’s still time pick out a prom dress or men’s wear at the Be Happy Boutique.

What: Be Happy Boutique

When (day and time): March 1- March 13

Where: Streets of Southglenn – across from H&M 6851 S. Gaylord St, Centennial CO

Cost: FREE formal wear for all