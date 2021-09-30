Project PAVE’s Battle of the Chef

Project PAVE“s Battle of the Chefs event is tonight at 5:30 at City Park Pavilion!

This is the first food truck version of Battle of the Chefs! Competing trucks are: Gringo Tacos Denver, Moontime Crepes, Pizzeria Urbana, and WeChef Kitchen; the winner will take home the “Golden Ladle” as the Battle champ!

Chef Travis with Gringos Tacos Denver shows us his amazing duck taco that he hopes will bring him the “Golden Ladle”.

Battle of the Chefs raises money for PAVE’s work to end violence in our community. For 35 years, PAVE has worked with youth survivors of violence and provided violence prevention education to help young people build healthy relationships.