Project C.U.R.E. to help with crutch shortage at Denver Health

Due to supply chain issues that we’re all experiencing lately, especially medical supplies for our local hospitals. Project C.U.R.E. normally rely on hospitals and medical facilities to provide most of the medical equipment that is donated to Project C.U.R.E.’s international recipients.

When COVID-19 first hit the U.S. in early March 2020, Project C.U.R.E. pivoted to address the urgent need for personal protective equipment (PPE) nationwide. They immediately opened medical inventories from thier seven distribution centers across the U.S. to medical, EMS, and first-responder communities, including Denver Health Medical Center, which received PPE shipments from Project C.U.R.E.

Recently Denver Health has been experiencing extreme supply chain issues with their crutches for patients, the hospital had a couple of orders placed for about four months, they were completely out at the hospital. Their procurement manager expected these orders to arrive in the next week or two, but, in the meantime, they didn’t have any crutches to discharge patients with. As a Level 1 Trauma Center that supports many orthopedic cases, you can imagine the difficulty of this situation for their patients. Project C.U.R.E. were glad to provide five pallets of crutches to help meet this need.

Now Project C.U.R.E. is holding a “C.U.R.E. Crutch” drive at their Centennial warehouse in the few weeks. This is to help replenish their inventory of crutches and highlight the other donations they can take and see if the Denver-metro community will get involved.

To learn more about Project C.U.R.E. or if you would like to make a donation please check our their website at www.projectcure.org.