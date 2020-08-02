Project C.U.R.E. provides PPE to rural hospitals in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Rural hospitals in Colorado and all around the country are still struggling to get enough personal protective equipment. But they’re now getting some help, thanks to three generous organizations.

About three months ago, Project C.U.R.E. teamed up with the Colorado Hospital Association and the Civil Air Patrol to donate and fly life-saving medical equipment – everything from ventilators to masks and gloves – to hospitals.

“These hospitals – they don’t have the stuff they need to do the work they’re called to do,” Douglas Jackson said, president of Project C.U.R.E.

For more than 30 years, the organization has delivered medical supplies to more than 130 countries. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit and America’s rural hospitals were struggling.

“On numerous occasions, they (hospital administrators) said…look we`re out of PPE. And if we didn’t have you deliver these today, we wouldn`t have PPE to serve patients,” Col. John Rhoades of the Civil Air Patrol said, describing the reaction when a plane full of supplies lands near a rural hospital.

So far, the three organizations have delivered thousands of boxes of PPE to hospitals and clinics. The Civil Air Patrol’s volunteer pilots have spent nearly 70 hours in the air making that happen. And they all plan to continue doing it.