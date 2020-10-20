Project Angel Heart Pie in the Sky

Project Angel Heart prepares and delivers medically tailored meals to people living with life-threatening illnesses. Each week, professional chefs and registered dietitian prepare thousands of delicious meals, from scratch, and tailor them to meet the medical and dietary needs of those who are ill.

Project Angel Heart traditionally offers the Pie in the Sky fundraiser around Thanksgiving. This year, the pandemic has made it extremely difficult to source fresh-baked pies. Due to the pandemic, they’re changing course a bit and will be offering a sweet way to support Project Angel Heart. This year it’s all about cookies.

Project Angel Heart is offering a cute autumn-themed set of frosted sugar cookies (one is shaped like a piece of pumpkin pie) as a way to support Project Angel Heart.

You can get involved by signing up to be cookie fundraisers (taking orders for cookie sets or donations on their own, personal fundraising page) or they can simply order cookies/donate to help.