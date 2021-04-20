Project Angel Heart asking Coloradans to dine out for life

Project Angel Heart 27th Annual Dining Out for Life fundraising event will occur April 23 – May 2 in partnership with Visit Denver’s Restaurant Week.

This annual event collects contributions from diners to fund the preparation and delivery of medically tailored meals to Coloradans living with life-threatening illnesses.

No matter how you “dine out” during this week, you can give back to help Coloradans with life threatening diseases.

Participating in Project Angel Heart’s Dining Out for Life is simple:

While restaurants normally donate a percentage of Dining Out For Life sales, they will not be asked to do so this year due to the challenges that COVID restrictions have presented over the past year. Select participating restaurants will offer ways for customers to donate at checkout. Additionally, Project Angel Heart will rely heavily on online donations from diners. Donations can be made here.

Patrons can show love to the local restaurant community by dining with participating restaurants (takeout, delivery, or in-restaurant) between April 23 and May 2. A list of participating restaurants can be found here.

Join as a volunteer ambassador for a fun and easy, virtual way to provide meals for neighbors in need. Instead of volunteering in restaurants this year, ambassadors will raise funds online to provide meals for neighbors in need and encourage friends and family to support participating restaurants between April 23 and May 2, 2021. Learn more here.