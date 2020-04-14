Professional disinfecting crew offers reassurance at Colorado restaurants, grocery stores amid coronavirus scare

DENVER (KDVR) — Suiting up in protective gear from head to toe, they are aware of the “Ghostbusters” jokes, and they get the similarities.

And they just might be who you’re gonna call to protect against COVID-19.

“We have a couple of industrial-grade foggers we use. Basically, it’s a water-based liquid that we spray in a very, very fine mist from floor to ceiling and wall to wall all over the space,” said Dustin O’Connell, co-owner and operator of Mile High Disinfectant Services.

O’Connell, the bar manager at Joy Hill, a brand-new restaurant on South Broadway, recently started the disinfecting company with his partner Thach Tran, executive chef at Ace Eat Serve. Weeks ago, Tran got a call from a cleaning company offering to disinfect his restaurant at a cost of thousands of dollars. He realized he could do it cheaper, so Tran brought in O’Connell, they purchased the necessary gear at a local hardware store and pieced together the rest.

“It was tough because everything was slowed down (with) Amazon (deliveries), it was difficult. But we were lucky enough to find a couple cases of chemicals here locally, with local chemical companies,” Tran said.

Monday afternoon, they put their foggers to work disinfecting the already spotless kitchen at Hops & Pie, a pizza restaurant in Denver’s Highlands neighborhood. The restaurant is open for deliveries and carry-out amid restaurant dining room closures that remain in place in Denver until mid-May.

Tran and O’Connell spray a medical-grade disinfectant called HDQ. It’s commonly used in hospitals and its mist promises to kill everything from influenza to COVID-19.

Mile High Disinfectant Services has already sprayed restaurants and grocery stores all other the metro, and they say schools and homes can be disinfected too.

“Basically any place where people are is where we want to be,” O’Connell said.