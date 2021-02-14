Xcel Energy not liable for damages to property due to state guideline

DENVER (KDVR) — A working mother says she was shocked to see her car damaged by heat from a flaming Xcel energy pole. It turns out Xcel is not liable for damages.

Nancy Cole tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers the fire set off alarms immediately.

“It was horrendous it was all the way up in flames and my car was right next to it,” she said.

Cole now has a damaged bumper, headlight and rearview mirror.

She must pay an $1,800 deductible for repairs because Xcel is not liable for the damages.

The company issued the following statement to The Problem Solvers:

“Maintaining a safe and reliable electric system is a priority for Xcel Energy. However, there are times our system sustains damage, either through severe weather, animal contact or accidents caused by people. When this happens, it’s possible that customer property is damaged. We understand that any loss or property impact is inconvenient and upsetting. We encourage our customers to reach out to us if they have questions on any claim they may file. The state has established rules that outline our responsibility in such cases, and we work with our customers on any claim they may file. The standards set by the state provide that the company is not liable for damages that are caused by accidents, damage to equipment or weather events.” Xcel Energy

Insurance expert Kim Alire of Risk Management Partners tells the Problem Solvers if there is a dispute over damages and you need repairs right away, the best thing to do is to file a claim.

“At our agency we would always suggest that they try to get it covered by whoever is responsible for it but if something goes south there, we would always help them file a claim,” she said.

Then the insurance carrier can fight for a refund, through a process called subrogation.

“They would pay for it and then the company, the insurance company would go after whoever is responsible for it,” Alire said.