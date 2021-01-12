Women report man chasing them near Denver’s Cheesman Park

DENVER (KDVR) — There are two things you’re guaranteed to see in Denver’s Cheesman Park neighborhood: historic homes and pedestrians.

However, one pedestrian in particular has many women in the area on high alert.

“He’s relentless. He’s on a mission, for sure,” said a woman named Melanie, who asked us not to show her face.

Melanie is one of almost a half-dozen women who tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers she was followed by a man she didn’t recognize this past weekend. She says she crossed the street to try to escape him, only to have the man follow.

“I just felt he was going to be bad news. He was speed walking,” she said.

Melanie was finally able to walk to a stranger and ask him to help her evade the man.

“He warned me that he saw the guy was following me and that he and his girlfriend had spotted him reaching out and grabbing other girls right before me,” Melanie said.

Dorri was one of those women.

“We just kept crossing over the road back and forth and he kept following us — definitely creepy. Extremely creepy. He doesn’t seem scared at all,” Dorri said.

It wasn’t until logging onto NextDoor that both women realized they weren’t alone.

“A girl had seen my post and said, ‘This seems to be the same guy that followed me into my apartment building,'” said Melanie.

One woman after another reported close encounters with the man, and the women are sure it’s the same man.

“The giveaway is his gait,” said Melanie.

“He just had a really creepy kind of waddle,” added Dorri.

The women also describe the man as being African-American, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, and slightly overweight. They also say he was wearing a black parka and a black beanie.

Both women are sharing the story of their encounter with the man hoping he’s apprehended before he does something worse.

“I think we all want this guy caught. This is crazy,” said Melanie.

“I have nightmares. I’ve had so many nightmares after seeing how many people have been followed by him,” added Dorri.

Denver police were contacted. FOX31 and Channel 2 have reached out to the department to learn more about its investigation.