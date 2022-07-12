DENVER (KDVR) — Approximately 38% of Denver-area residents rent apartments, condominiums or homes. Many are participating in rent-to-own programs.

Shanell McMains told the Problem Solvers she found her dream home but couldn’t wait to leave it after discovering gas leaks and other problems. FOX31 confirmed with Xcel Energy that their Gas Emergency Response team visited the home on July 5 and did indeed find a number of leaks.

McMains said the problem was located near her clothes dryer.

“There was no venting in that room for the combustion air to exit,” she said.

McMains became concerned when she developed symptoms indicating poor health.

“I felt weak, exhausted, tired — just generally not feeling well at all,” she said.

Pathlight Management agrees to end the lease after gas leaks

McMains contacted Pathlight Management about the gas leaks and other maintenance issues and said they agreed to let her out of her lease, but she wanted a complete refund and compensatory funds to cover her out-of-pocket expenses while coping with her living conditions. She feared moving out would leave her homeless.

The Problem Solvers reached out to company headquarters on her behalf and immediately received the following statement:

“The health and safety of our residents is our top priority. Since learning of this matter, we have been actively engaging with the resident to provide support, including refunding all fees paid to date and allowing them to terminate their lease agreement. We are also offering the resident financial assistance to help cover expenses of finding a new home. We will continue to take steps to strengthen our maintenance processes and policies to ensure that our homes are maintained to our high standards.”

McMains said she is grateful for the company’s response and efforts to speed along the process of providing her with assistance.

“They should be expediting me the money that needs to be returned to me. They will overnight it to a representative here and hand-deliver it to me, hopefully on Friday,” she said.

Tenants’ rights experts advise anyone with repair complaints to contact their property manager immediately in writing, document with pictures and video and keep all receipts.