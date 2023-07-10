GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Law enforcement continues to crack down on scams targeting victims on social media platforms, phone calls and emails.

Tonya Goodman told FOX31 that she knew something seemed suspicious when her Facebook page appeared to be hijacked, so she called a number offered by someone saying they could help. The person asked for her personal information.

“It wasn’t even Facebook contacting me it was the scammer contacting me,” Goodman said.

Goodman said she was victimized by what’s referred to as a gateway scam. The operation uses the initial personal information to unlock access to bank accounts and financial apps.

“(They took) money off all of my accounts and I actually helped them,” Goodman, who lost $1,400, said.

Goodman said she came forward to warn others to verify information and disregard unsolicited offers for assistance.

“They can empty your bank account, you might not be able to pay your rent, your bills,” she said.

Another popular scam is impersonating a law enforcement officer. Most use high-pressure tactics to scare and intimidate the victim to quickly hand over personal information and money.

“They say there’s a warrant out for your arrest call this number to resolve it, you missed jury duty call this number to resolve it,” Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jenny Fulton said.

Fulton told FOX31 while the elderly are heavily targeted, everyone should carefully consider any random request for information or money.

“There’s a lot of ways people are being scammed right now and if you receive contact from somebody that you don’t know whether it’s an email, a phone call, a text message don’t engage with that person until you verify that it is legitimate,” Fulton said.

Fulton advises that if you receive a call from someone saying they represent law enforcement, call the actual number for the department (that you look up on your own) and ask an officer to verify the request.

Scams should be reported to the police and Stop Fraud Colorado.

If purchasing products online or in a social media marketplace, protect yourself by checking the seller’s history and how active their page is. Avoid anyone using high-pressure tactics or demanding to be paid with gift cards. Credit cards offer more protection than cash apps or by providing bank account information, which is extremely dangerous.