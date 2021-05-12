Woman owes $59K in taxes over IRS issue

DENVER (KDVR) — Dana Simmons tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers after losing income during the pandemic, it is tough to recover. She also lost a loved one and is struggling to support her family as a single mother.

Simmons tells FOX31 she is having trouble reaching out to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to settle a 2019 tax balance.

“When you go to apply for a job, you cannot have tax liens,” Simmons said.

Simmons says she has been paying off the balance of more than $59,000 on time every month, but received a notice that a different amount is owed.

The Problem Solvers reached out to the IRS and they are looking into Simmons’ case.

Many have questions about the tax-filing process, especially during the pandemic.

The IRS must approve payment plans. Internal revenue code says a federal tax lien must be released within 30 days of being fully paid. A certificate of release is then issued.

The IRS provides a taxpayer advocacy service to assist with common issues that need immediate attention.

Updates on tax policies affected by the pandemic are available, as well as telephone assistance.

Simmons hopes that her issues can be addressed as soon as possible so she can pay what she owes and get her life back on track.

“I’m thinking that I may be able to refinance so I can pay my taxes off… so that I can get busy and I can provide for my family,” she said.