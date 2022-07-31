DENVER (KDVR) — Fake job listings are among the top 11 job scams in the nation, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Sonya Perez tells FOX31, she responded to a work-from-home data entry job listing on social media that seemed to be the key to moving her family ahead.

“You’re trying to let down these boundaries because you’re looking for work for your family,” she said.

A so-called cannabis industry representative sent text messages to Perez saying the job paid $30 an hour and $17 an hour for training. Soon after, the man made an usual request.

“When I started getting suspicious is [when] they asked me to send them $1,000,” said Perez.

The scammer offered to back up the request by sending a $2,500 check to Perez’s bank account as a measure of good faith. Perez sent the $1,000, but the sender’s check never cleared the bank. This is called an overpayment scam.

The FTC reports that top employment scams include fake offers for jobs, reshipping products, mystery shopping, and providing nanny, caregiver and government services. Most offer the opportunity to work from home.

Red flags include overpayment offers.

Perez warns anyone confronted with a deal that seems too good to be true to consider what makes sense before you act.

“There’s no way they would have the CEO do the hiring process. For me to send them a thousand dollars, especially a big corporation, no I don’t think so,” she said.

Perez later learned the cannabis business didn’t even exist in Colorado.

The FTC advises doing a Google search on companies posting online jobs. Include the word “scam” in the search. Don’t expect to pay to apply for a job, and never put your trust in checks that aren’t cleared by your bank.