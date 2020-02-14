Woman finds herself in parking loophole after buying condo near DU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A woman says is frustrated with the parking situation in the University of Denver area where she recently purchased a condominium.

Carrie Daniels bought a unit at the Observatory Flats off South University Boulevard, knowing it didn't come with an assigned spot.

But after a back-and-forth exchange with the city, thinking she could get a parking permit for her neighborhood, she was denied.

"We were ultimately told no, I can't get a permit because the building is brand new and there are more than eight units," Daniels said.

"No parking" signs pepper the streets, with only one-hour parking available within three blocks of her home.

"I have to come out here and move my car every hour and I can't relax," Daniels said. "It's just constant anxiety. Cooking dinner, I kind of have to time it when I'm going to have to go outside again."

Now, Daniels is trying to get creative, looking for garages or driveways she could rent out from neighbors, even reaching out to University of Denver to see if she could pay to park in the parking garage across the street.

So far, no luck.

"You would think that a property owner can park near their property," Daniels said. "I dread going home from work because I know the parking is going to be a nightmare."

