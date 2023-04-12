DENVER (KDVR) — Deck season is fast approaching and there are things to consider before having one added to your home.

A warranty is important to protect against added expense after years of exposure to weather or defects in materials, but not reading the fine print can leave you surprised to learn extra fees are associated with replacement services in most cases.

Julie Brownell couldn’t wait to enjoy her new deck after it was installed in 2017, but a year later she noticed damage on the flooring.

“They had some splitting with them and it grew worse and worse over time,” she said.

Brownell wasn’t concerned at first because the materials were under warranty.

“Just in case something fails or breaks or goes wrong,” she said.

Brownell’s warranty company quickly agreed to make the needed repairs so she obtained several bids from contractors. She was shocked to learn that she would be responsible for paying more than $3,000 in fees.

“It was for removal of the old boards, delivery of the new boards and install of the new boards,” Brownell said, who had already paid more than $14,000 to build the structure.

“They’ll cover the product but that’s it, why would I buy a product if I knew that this could possibly happen,” Brownell said.

The Problem Solvers contacted the warranty company on Brownell’s behalf.

Top management quickly reached out to her to work out a deal.

“(They will) not only just provide the new materials but pay for the removal, disposal and install,” Brownell said.

AZEK Company/Timbertech issued the Problem Solvers the following statement:

At TimberTech, we value our customers above all else and we are committed to providing exceptional customer service. One of our core values is that everything “starts and ends with the customer” and we strive to meet and exceed customer expectations on experience, service and quality. We take any complaint very seriously and we have a dedicated team in place to respond and to make sure that our customers are ultimately satisfied with the products and the service that they have received. We have already been in contact with this customer, and we are committed to resolve any issues to our customer’s complete satisfaction.

Brownell told FOX31 she is relieved the company reached out to her and is happy to know her deck will be properly repaired.

“I can’t thank you enough, I can’t tell you how relieved I am, it’s such a weight off of my shoulders knowing I don’t have to rebuild and repay for the deck I had originally paid for,” Brownell said.

Consumer experts advise closely examining the fine print of any warranty before purchasing materials.

Always ask the company for confirmation of how much you will need to pay in total if repairs are needed and get that information in writing.