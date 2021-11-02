Why Denver homeless encampment ‘clean-ups’ became so controversial

Denver (KDVR) — The legal battle over how the City of Denver conducts clean-ups around homeless camps will eventually stop, says one attorney, when every homeless person has access to affordable housing.

“The end game of the lawsuits is for the sweeps to stop,” said Andy McNulty, a Denver civil rights attorney who has been instrumental in the legal battle over how the city clears homeless encampments from public rights of way. “The end game of this entire fight is for everyone to have a house to come home to,” he said.

McNulty said paying contractors and city workers hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to continuously clean-up these areas is a “waste of city money.”

McNulty, who is actively involved in a related lawsuit against the City of Denver, also helped argue a 2016 case in federal court in which plaintiffs alleged the city had been pushing homeless people around the city to make room for more economic development.

The suit argued the city’s camping ban, passed in 2012, was leading to the abuse of people’s rights.

“Defendants have engaged in a systemic evisceration of thousands of displaced persons’ constitutional rights in order to clear the way for new housing and economic development in the Downtown Denver area,” the suit said. “While gentrification may have positive benefits for a few, it is not a legal basis for treating this vulnerable class as though their civil rights were non-existent.”

In 2019, the City settled the suit, paying $30,000 to five plaintiffs and $550,000 in plaintiffs’ attorneys’ fees. The City of Denver also agreed to provide at least seven days of notice prior to a large-scale sidewalk clean-up, and the city now provides access to storage for people who may be displaced or affected by a clean-up.

“I wouldn’t say that we’re in a better place. I would say that there are more protections for unhoused folks, so they don’t have their property taken and summarily thrown away,” said McNulty. “The city knows that someone is watching, so that’s a helpful thing.”