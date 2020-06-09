Who’s at fault after storm damage?

DENVER (KDVR) — This week, storms are wreaking havoc on some homes and cars.

It took seconds for a utility pole to damage Sara Rainwater’s car.

“It was scary. We had just come home,” she said.

Rainwater’s insurance company considers the accident an “act of God” and will pay for the repairs but she has a $500 deductible.

The Problem Solvers reached out to Xcel Energy. They tell us they are looking into the situation. Rainwater says they sent a crew out to move the pole out of the way.

Kim Alire of Risk Management Partners tells FOX31 the deductible may be refunded in cases where there is a question about who is responsible for damages.

“The insurance carrier will find out who will be liable to pay for it and they’ll go after that company,” she said.

Alire adds that wind and hail coverage is essential.

Xcel Energy provided the Problem Solvers with the following statement regarding public safety:

“Safety is a priority for us and any power or light pole that is damaged by a storm should be reported immediately to Customer Care (800-895-4999), where our team can take important information and issue an order to have the pole replaced or repaired. Customer Care can also answer any questions the customer may have. We encourage customers to stay away from downed power poles and immediately call Xcel Energy and/or 911. If there is a power outage associated with the damaged pole, outages can be reported by phone (800-894-1999), through our mobile app or on our website. It’s important that our customers stay safe during severe weather and know our crews work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power.”