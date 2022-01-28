Which cash payment apps are the most secure?

DENVER (KDVR) — Mobile payment apps such as Venmo, PayPal and ApplePay continue to rise in popularity among consumers, but some wonder how safe and secure they truly are.

Without a doubt, a good number of Coloradans use these mobile payment apps to easily and quickly send money to others.

Consumer experts tell the Problem Solvers the major players like Zelle, Cash App, Google Pay, etc. are going to be incredibly secure.

It’s the off-brand random ones you need to look out for.

According to analysts at NerdWallet, roughly 79% of consumers use at least one service.

Here’s the thing, though: While these platforms are considered safe, there are some things Coloradans need to be aware of, such as unexpected fees.

Take for instance credit cards. They cost money to use and when you’re swiping one in a store, retailers will usually take on that fee for you.

But when you’re just doing a peer-to-peer payment app like Venmo or PayPal, there’s no retailer to take on that burden.

“So you as the consumer usually have to do that. Which means you’ll get the convenience of being able to pay with a credit card and pay off that credit card at a later date — but you’ll also get the fee on top of it,” explained Chanelle Bessette, a banking expert at NerdWallet.

According to Bessette, the fee is usually 3%-4%

It’s not much if you’re only sending $20, but if you’re sending $100 or more it can add up pretty quickly.

The same goes for fraud protection.

According to experts, none of these apps provide that sort of security if you fall victim to a scam or fraud.

Fact is, it’s not on the app provider to make sure you’re sending money to who you want to.

“It’s a good idea to make sure you don’t keep too much money in these accounts. Just for like a temporary hold and then transfer back to your accounts on a regular basis so that you’re not just keeping hundreds or thousands of dollars in your Venmo or Cash App accounts because – just for your own sense of security and peace of mind that it’s good to keep your money in an actual bank account,” Bessette explained.

A survey from NerdWallet found roughly 68% of app users say they have maintained a balance in their mobile payment accounts.

The survey also revealed on average users who have mobile payment apps have kept about $287 in their accounts before transferring it over to their bank accounts.