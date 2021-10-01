Where you can fly out of DIA for a couple hundred bucks?

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking to book a vacation to somewhere nice and relaxing, travel experts say now is the time to do so.

You don’t want to wait, because new data shows more people are starting to fly again; especially when it comes to visiting popular leisure destinations.

When it comes to where Coloradans are traveling to the most right now, research from ScottsCheapFlights.com shows Las Vegas, New York City, Lose Angeles, Miami and Orlando are the top five spots.

Experts say airfare is still more affordable now than it was pre-pandemic.

According to Priceline, the average cost of a roundtrip ticket has dropped by about 15%.

For folks looking to fly somewhere out of DIA, that figure can be even lower.

“We’ve seen regular deals below $300 from Denver to Honolulu — and the most recent one we saw just this week was $276 roundtrip from Denver to Honolulu for 2022 travel,” said Willis Orlando with ScottsCheapFlights.com

Orlando says other deals out of DIA right now include: $58 nonstop roundtrip fares to Salt Lake City, $118 roundtrip to Las Vegas and $98 roundtrip to Miami.

When it comes to international travel, Orlando says the deals out of DIA could be even better.

“Just in the last couple of weeks we saw $283 (RT) from Denver to Aruba for January travel, $299 (RT) from Denver to Switzerland in ski season. And $329 roundtrip from Denver to Paris. Just one of many deals to Europe we’ve been seeing,” Orlando added.