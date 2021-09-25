‘Where do we go from here?’: 70 people displaced after Westminster apartment fire

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Seventy people remain displaced after a fire destroyed a Westminster apartment complex Friday afternoon.

It happened at the Park Place at 92nd Apartments on Federal Boulevard near 92nd Avenue just after 2 p.m. Friday, damaging 24 units across three floors of the building.

Saturday evening, crime tape still surrounded the building, with signs telling residents to keep out.

“I have yet to hear from the apartment even today about resources I have, or what I can do,” Kevin Martinez said. “I’m just waiting to know what’s going on.”

Martinez said he was at a wedding when the fire started Friday, and thankfully had brought his two dogs to his parent’s house for the day.

But he said his 6-year-old pet turtle remains trapped inside the building.

“Hopefully she’s riding it out, being a trooper,” Martinez said. “You feel helpless, it’s like what did she go through? Regardless of if it’s a turtle, it’s still your pet, you know. So, it’s kind of rough.”

The Problems Solvers visited the leasing office to try and get answers Saturday, and found a sign saying: “Dear Residents, the office will be closed Saturday and Sunday, due to the events that happened on Friday September 24th. At this time, we don’t have any additional information. We will do our best to update you as more information comes available. Thank you for your patience as we work through this and we will continue to heal together as a community.”

Calls and emails to Greystar, which manages the complex, were not immediately returned Saturday.

“The office is closed this weekend, and I just don’t understand that,” Martinez said. “It’s just a messed up situation for people without help, you know?”

Martinez said thankfully he has family in the area to stay with, but said he’s hoping to get back in quickly to check on his turtle.

“All you can do is count your blessings, put it in God’s hands, and hope for the best,” he said.