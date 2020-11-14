What you should know about unemployment benefits extensions in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) is seeing an increase in pandemic unemployment assistance claims. The state has paid out more than $2 billion in overall benefits since the end of March.

The CDLE reports that 7,483 regular initial unemployment claims were filed the week ending Nov. 7. There were 7,281 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims filed for the same week. The CDLE is now conducting an investigation into the cause of the increase, including a fraud analysis.

Residents can file for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) if still unemployed or working fewer than 32 hours per week.

A PEUC must be filed to have it actually added to a claim.

The CDLE website states that the program began on March 29, 2020 — the first week that PEUC may be paid, and ends on Dec. 26, 2020, which is the last week that PEUC may be paid.

Anyone who finds work but ends up unemployed again can reopen a claim.

Labor officials tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers notifications are sent to those nearing the end of their benefit payments with information about options.

For more information, visit the CDLE’s website.