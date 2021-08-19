What to do if your vehicle is damaged by truck debris

DENVER (KDVR) — Cracked windshields and body damage rank as some of the most common jobs at auto repair shops.

Drivers are sharing the road with trucks that carry gravel and other debris.

The Problem Solvers learned that the cost to repair just one chip in your windshield can be as high as $60, according to costhelper.com.

‘Like a cannonball hit us’

Mary Lou Johnson told the Problem Solvers that her car was damaged when debris flew from a truck traveling along Interstate 25 just south of Denver.

“Just like a cannonball hit us,” she said.

Unfortunately, Johnson did not see a license plate or company identification number.

“That truck was going over 75 miles per hour,” she said.

The Problem Solvers reached out to a gravel transport company but could not verify whether their truck was involved without the identification number.

What to know about insurance coverage and truck debris damage

Insurance expert Kim Alire of Risk Management Partners tells the Problem Solvers the best defense against being stuck with a large car repair bill is comprehensive insurance coverage.

“Typically, if you have a vehicle leased or financed, the finance company is going to require that you have that comprehensive coverage” she said.

It is important to consider the cost of the deductible.

“It can be as low as from a $100 deductible to $1,000 to $2,000 deductible” Alire said.

Johnson said her insurance will cover the damage, but she isn’t looking forward to the possibility of her rates going up or the headaches that come along with having her car repaired.

“$2,500 or so, not money I want to pay when I’m just going to the dental office,” she said.

The Problem Solvers learned most trucking companies will pay for damage caused by flying debris but only if the driver has a license plate and company identification number. Insurance experts advise that before filing a claim, make sure to take pictures or video of any damage.