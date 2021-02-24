What to consider before hiring a snow-removal company

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s snow season continues to bring much-needed moisture to the state.

This week’s snow in Denver is great news for snow removal companies, especially during the economic slowdown of the coronavirus pandemic.

The team at Rocky Mountain Snow Removal and Landscaping tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers the best time to arrange for assistance is at the beginning of the season, but it’s never too late to have hazardous ice and snow safely removed.

“We have zero tolerance. When it starts snowing, we’re already on their parking lots,” said David Chavez.

Consumer experts tell FOX31 when searching for a snow removal company, get several estimates, ask for referrals and get a cancellation policy in writing.

“It is really important to read your contract,” said Chavez.

These days, you can even order what is referred to as “on-demand snow removal.”

The Greenpal service lets you list your snow removal request so different businesses can bid on the job based on pictures you provide.

Whatever you decide, remember that Denver requires that businesses remove snow from sidewalks and ramps immediately after it stops falling. Residents must clear it from the sidewalks in front of their homes by the next day. If you don’t shovel the sidewalk near your property, inspectors leave a time-stamped notice. After that, businesses have four hours and residences have 24 hours before a follow-up inspection. Violations can bring a $150 fine.