What is the best snow shovel?

“No more heavy lifting with a traditional shovel! No more aching back! Shovelution greatly reduces the effort, strain and potential injury involved in shoveling, using the powerful muscles of your upper body to do the lifting and throwing, and sending lifting leverage to the lower hand – to reduce back strain by up to 30%, so you can lift more, and throw farther,” the website states.

“The number 1 feature of The SnowPlow Snow Pusher is our UHMW Polyethylene blade. This material is the highest wearing, impact resistant, cold weather adaptable material available. It is high-end and highly respected. Others have tried to develop and compete with inferior materials and will acknowledge our product’s superiority,” the website touts.

Amazon

Here are some of the most reviewed and highest rated snow shovels on Amazon.

Home Depot

These are some of the top rated snow shovels at Home Depot.

True Temper– Mountain Mover: 87% of customers recommend for 1,068 reviews Cost : $33.74

: $33.74 True Temper– Snow Pusher: 97% of customers recommend for 281 reviews Cost: $90.76

Orbit– Snow Pusher: 99% of customers recommend for 197 reviews Cost: $24.97

Suncast– Telescoping shovel: 94% of customers recommend for 115 reviews Cost: $16.98

Snow Joe– Snow pusher, ice chopper: 82% of customers recommend for 97 reviews Cost: $32.35

Lowe’s

Here are some of the top rated snow shovels at Lowe’s.

True Temper: 4.5/5 for 451 reviews Cost: $16.98

$16.98 True Temper: 4.4/5 for 603 reviews Cost: $22.98

$22.98 True Temper: 4.6/5 for 187 reviews Cost: $12.98

Walmart

Here are some of the top rated snow shovels at Walmart.

Snow Joe Shovelution: 4.6/5 for 246 reviews Cost: $20.99

$20.99 Snow Joe: Cordless Shovel: 4.3/5 for 197 reviews Cost: $146.76

$146.76 Suncast: 4.2/5 for 28 reviews Cost: $31.73

Ace Hardware

Here are some of the top rated snow shovels at Ace Hardware.

Garant Sleigh: 4.8/5 for 170 reviews Cost: $59.99

$59.99 Garant Nordic: 4.6/5 for 49 reviews Cost: $26.99

$26.99 The Snowplow: 4.7/5 for 36 reviews Cost: $99.99

