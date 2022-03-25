DENVER (KDVR) — A man who took a permanent marker to mark the boundaries on a pickleball court has been charged by the City and County of Denver with a felony. He is being charged with causing $10,000 worth of damage to the Central Park Rec Center’s hardwood floors. The Problem Solvers want to know exactly what it would take to clean up permanent marker marks from a hardwood floor.

Nowadays it seems there are a lot of things you can do and not go to jail. But if you take a permanent marker to the wooden floor at the Central Park Rec Center in Denver, well, you just crossed a line. Like 71-year-old pickleball player Arslan Guney. He was arrested by Denver police and faces a class five felony charge for reckless use of a permanent marker.

The Problem Solvers, with the help of emails from our viewers, tried suggested simple solutions to remove permanent marker stains from a wooden pickleball court.

The Problem Solvers bought the items and put them to the test on a sample of stained and finished hardwood flooring, not unlike that of a recreation center.

We first tried the lubricant WD-40. While at first, it seemed to remove some of the permanent marker stains from our test sample, it did not remove all of it. You could still see the faint outlines of the permanent marker on the wood.

Next, we tried Mr. Clean Wet Wipes, and a lot of elbow grease, and pretty much got the same results as the WD-40.

Next step, we tried the stain remover in a pump spray bottle called Goof Off. Moments after applying the solution you could see the permanent marker lines starting to dissolve. After waiting a minute we simply wiped it off with a clean rag. Complete success, and no damage to the wood or stain whatsoever.

Last up, we tried good old-fashioned rubbing alcohol. We got the same results as Goof Off. No damage to the wood or the stain.

Goof Off and rubbing alcohol successfully removed the not so permanent marker without damaging the wood or even the finish. Now, if only Mr. Guney could use a little Goof Off to make Denver’s felony charges against him disappear as well.