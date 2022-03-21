DENVER (KDVR) — A woman was left toothless after she consented to one phase of a dental procedure without knowing the cost of the next phase of the process, the Problem Solvers discovered.

Now she says the price caught her off guard and she can’t do anything about it.

This woman has been through a lot and now she’s left without teeth and without confidence the Better Business Bureau has some good general tips before undergoing any medical procedure.

Teresa Baca’s family pictures are all from different years but one thing is the same – her smile. She managed to show happiness despite adversities in life, including battling breast cancer a few years ago.

During chemotherapy treatment, she admits she neglected her dental hygiene. Earlier this year she had a toothache and went to a dentist’s office to help.

“That was the first time that I met him and he was really good to me. You know what I mean? And so I really had a lot of confidence in him,” Baca said.

Now that confident feeling is missing because so are all of Baca’s teeth. Her dental insurance has covered part of the procedure to take her teeth out but the price of the procedure to replace her teeth was more money than she thought.

“He made me feel like he was going to help me and dropped a bomb on me, you know?” Baca said. “I just cried and came home because I couldn’t do it.”

We talked to her dentist’s office manager who said that all patients sign a form with the expectations and pricing ahead of time. Baca stands by the fact that she was unaware.

“Regardless of what the procedure may be asked about the timeline, ask about … what you should expect as far as pain level, just ask all the questions, especially how much the procedure is going to be,” Keylen Villagrana, public relations and communications manager at the BBB said. “If you’re in the situation, you know, you as a consumer, if you’re at any point ever feel pressured, or you know, you’re so so excited or you’re acting on your emotions. Again, always take a step back, to make sure that you understand all of the components.”

“You as a consumer have the right to do that. You should always feel comfortable to do that,” Villagrana said.

After the Problem Solvers spoke to the dentist they said if Baca would be willing to go back they would do their best to work with her financial situation. Baca said she’s not sure if she trusts the office enough to return.

KDVR/KWGN has chosen to withhold the name of the dentist and the company because there was no wrongdoing by their office.