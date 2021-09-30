What Colorado communities have the highest monthly bill costs?

DENVER (KDVR) — New data shows Denver is among the ten most expensive cities in the nation for monthly household bills.

According to the bill pay service ‘doxo’, people living in the Denver-Lakewood-Aurora area are currently paying on average about $2,328 per month in household bills, which makes Denver the 10th most expensive major city for monthly bills.

That’s 23% higher than the national average, which sits at $1,889 per month, according to the data.

The research shows the most expensive average monthly bills for people living in the Denver metro-area include:

Mortgage – $1,702

Rent – $1,378

Auto Loan – $439

Auto Insurance – $186

Utilities – $272

The cost of housing and rent in the metro-Denver area is no surprise to research analysts; same goes for auto-related costs.

“We see this often when vehicle choice in an area is for larger and generally costlier vehicles. And when you consider the geography of Colorado, this does make sense. People in Colorado might be more likely to require larger vehicles and trucks with 4x drive to deal with the in-climate weather and mountain roads,” said Aria Thaker with doxo.

With the average monthly bill costs now hovering around $2,328 per month in Denver, data shows it accounts for about 35.7% of the household income for residents.

Statewide, the average monthly bill costs for Coloradans is $2,042 per month (includes all Colorado communities).

The communities with the most expensive costs are:

Edwards – $2,516

Boulder – $2,393

Breckenridge – $2,352

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood – $2,328

Greeley – $2,286

For a closer look at the Colorado data from doxo, click here.