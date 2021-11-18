What can you do about your neighbor’s marijuana smoke?

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Stifling marijuana smoke and noise complaints are realities for those who live in condos, duplexes and apartments across the metro area.

Colorado’s Warranty of Habitability gives renters the right to a peaceful environment free of excessive marijuana smoke.

Renter Victoria Spalla told FOX31 she noticed what she called excessive marijuana smoke seeping into her apartment.

“So thick in there we started developing coughs, we started developing headaches,” she said.

Tenants’ rights attorney Jacob Eppler told FOX31 any condition that threatens a resident’s safety or health is usually ruled out by the common lease agreement.

“A lot of smoke, or let’s say a very severe situation where it could be smoke from some other contraband, like methamphetamine,” he said.

How to deal with apartment issues

Attorneys tell the Problem Solvers renters should document issues noting the date and time of the issue and always contact management in writing.

Records of medical visits and police reports should be maintained.

