Westminster settles excessive force lawsuit for $200,000

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Westminster has agreed to pay $200,000 to settle an excessive force lawsuit.

The Problem Solvers first reported on the lawsuit filed by Dominic Casement last December.

Casement told FOX31 he was already on the ground in handcuffs when Officer Roger Stockman pistol whipped him across his chin and kicked him in the face on Nov. 11, 2017.

“At the time I got kicked in the face, my face essentially bounced off the ground,” Casement told FOX31 at the time his lawsuit was filed.

According to our report from 2019, Casement was treated for a broken jaw and head lacerations, which required five staples in his head and stitches on his chin.

He’s no longer allowed to talk about the case as part of his settlement, but the gag order does not extend to Stockman’s ex-wife, Sieglinde Manning.

“Roger got to have a horrible, very horrible temper,” Manning said of Stockman.

Manning said Stockman created online comic strips under the name “Larryville Blue,” which centered around a cop named, “Les Lethal.”

Pictures of the comic strips can be found in the video above.

The comic strips, Manning says, could have been predicted the officer’s behavior.

“It’s just of foreshadowing,” said Manning when describing the comic strips, which have a reoccurring theme of an officer being aggressive with suspects. “I’m a probation officer myself, but to treat them like that – there’s no excuse for it.”

Manning says the comic strips are in poor taste.

“I mean, if protesters found out about the comic strips, I’m sure they would say, ‘Look here – here’s another example of what we are talking about.’ I couldn’t blame them for being upset.” said Manning.

In today’s climate of police reform and accountability, Manning doubts Stockman would receive the same deal he received in 2018.

Back then, he received three months of unsupervised probation after pleading to a misdemeanor. Stockman also never posed for a mugshot, even though Thornton police, who investigated the case for Westminster police, recommended two felony counts of assault.

“Unfortunately, at that time when it happened with Roger, this wasn’t in the media. It wasn’t the attention and he got away with it,” said Manning.

Westminster police haven’t said if Stockman was fired or allowed to resign, but the state stripped his certification to ensure he doesn’t become a police officer again.