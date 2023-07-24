DENVER (KDVR) — Severe weather and triple-digit heat can cause power outages in the metro area.

Xcel Energy told FOX31 nearly 1,500 people lost power just days ago due to a lightning strike in Jefferson County. Another cause of an outage can be the overuse of power during a heatwave.

“Oh it’s a hot one, thank goodness for the clouds,” said homeowner Walter Hochner.

Increased use of cooling systems can create a heavier load on the power grid. Xcel told FOX31 the plan to prepare for summer heat includes allowing customers to volunteer to reduce their power usage in exchange for a discount as part of the Saver’s Switch and AC Rewards programs.

“Customers have volunteered to decrease their load in order to be able to increase the capacity of our system,” said Xcel spokesperson Iffie Jennings.

Xcel will continue to install special meters that alert the company of any power outages throughout the coming months. If you don’t have one yet, you should report any power failure immediately.

“We deploy our crews to go out and respond,” said Jennings.

How to stay safe in extreme heat

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment advised everyone to avoid dangerous exposure to heat by staying hydrated, limiting time in the sun and staying in shaded cool areas and structures with air conditioning.

Children and pets should never be left in cars for any amount of time and pets should be provided with shade and plenty of fresh cool water. Animals should not be made to walk on hot surfaces like cement and asphalt.

To reduce your bill it is recommended to use a smart thermometer.

The U.S. Department of Energy reports that just lowering your thermostat by one degree can save 3% off the average bill.

Make use of cooler air at night and in the early morning.

Xcel offers additional residential energy savings tips on the company’s website.

Jennings recommends closing drapes and letting the air flow freely through open interior doors to efficiently cool your home.