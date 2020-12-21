Watch out for tow away zones, avoid holiday fees

DENVER (KDVR) — The pandemic is changing the way many will celebrate during the holidays, sticking to small gatherings and limited shopping. Still, more cars are likely to be towed in apartment parking lots and commercial lots this time of year.

The Better Business Bureau warns parking is a commodity in many areas around Denver so it is important to “read and heed” posted signs at businesses and in residential lots.

The Public Utilities Commission regulates towing businesses, including how much tow companies are allowed to charge and how the “tow zone” must be disclosed through notifications like signs.

It is also the responsibility of residential management to notify renters and homeowners of where you or guests can and can’t park.

Towing companies tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers if you have a dispute over whether your car should have been towed from an apartment complex, you need to take it up with the resident management, because the tow company operates under contract with the property company or homeowner’s association.

To avoid problems, check your lease or HOA’s agreement’s parking guidelines.

There may be extra charges for picking up towed vehicles on holidays or for cars not picked up within 48 hours.

Complaints can be filed with the Public Utilities Commission.